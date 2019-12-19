Max Clifford's Death Ruled as Natural Causes

WENN/Duval Celebrity

The former publicist for Simon Cowell, Marlon Brando and Marvin Gaye passed away in 2017 after collapsing at Her Majesty's Prison in Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England.

AceShowbiz - Celebrity publicist Max Clifford died of natural causes, a coroner has ruled.

Clifford, who was once one of Britain's most notorious public relations guru and represented stars including Simon Cowell, Jade Goody, Marlon Brando, and Marvin Gaye, died after collapsing at Her Majesty's Prison in Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England in 2017 while serving an eight-year jail term for eight counts of indecent assault against four young women and girls.

Following an inquest into his passing, it was declared he died of natural causes, after suffering two heart attacks in the month prior to his 10 December passing.

Earlier this week, begs December 16, it was reported that Clifford did not always take his medication at the "correct doses, if at all" before he died of heart failure.

Prison doctor Monica Chambers told the inquest in Peterborough, England: "Prisoners are the same as the rest of the population. Many people hate taking tablets, many people are wary of taking tablets, many people do not like the side-effects.

She added: "Mr Clifford wasn't always taking his medications at the correct doses, if at all."