Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Makes Her Fall in Love With Country Music

The former No Doubt frontwoman says she can't stop listening to country music after she started dating the 'Sure Be Cool If You Did' crooner Blake Shelton.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani can't get enough of country music since dating Blake Shelton, the crooner has revealed.

The couple started dating in 2015 and, taking the stage at an iHeart Music performance celebrating his new album, "Fully Loaded: God's Country", Blake opened up on his girlfriend's newfound affinity for the genre.

"There's a photo of her when she was a kid with a cowboy hat on holding two kittens - that's about as country of a thing that I can think of," he shared. "But you know what? Since we've been together, this girl has literally fallen in love with country music. It's all that she listens to, it's all that's on in her car."

Blake, who teamed up with Gwen for his new tune "Nobody But You", went on to insist the No Doubt singer's shift in preference was "not to do with me or anything," adding, "It's just she grew up in Anaheim (California) and moved to Los Angeles - she didn't hear a lot of country music is all I'm saying."

"Her parents abused her with this other music they played. It was music abuse, I'm telling you!" he joked. "She just wasn't exposed to a lot of country music, but now it's all she listens to. I hope she's OK with me saying that."

