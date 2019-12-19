 
 

P. Diddy Set to Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icon Award

P. Diddy Set to Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icon Award
Instagram
Music

The founder of the Bad Boy Records is going to be honored with a Grammy accolade next year at a star-studded ceremony leading up to the biggest night in music industry.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs will be recognised for his 25-year career when he is presented with the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons prize next year.

The music mogul and three-time Grammy winner will be presented with the accolade during Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala on January 25, 2020 ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

"For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture," said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy.

"By bringing the music and lifestyle of East Coast hip-hop to the masses, he was an early reminder of music's unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world. Over the years, Diddy has persistently empowered other music creators and we're honored to celebrate his culture-shaping impact at this year's Pre-Grammy Gala."

The Bad Boy Records founder's career began in the early '90s and stretches beyond the music industry, with work on film and stage. He is also the founder of the digital cable network Revolt.

You can share this post!

Tekashi69 Gets 2 Year in Prison, His Estranged Father Shows Up in Court

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Makes Her Fall in Love With Country Music
Related Posts
P. Diddy Set to Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icon Award

P. Diddy Set to Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icon Award

P. Diddy Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Kim Porter: 'We Miss You'

P. Diddy Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Kim Porter: 'We Miss You'

P. Diddy Blasts Comcast for Dragging Him Into Discrimination Lawsuit

P. Diddy Blasts Comcast for Dragging Him Into Discrimination Lawsuit

P. Diddy Still Heartbroken a Year After Kim Porter's Death

P. Diddy Still Heartbroken a Year After Kim Porter's Death

P. Diddy's Reaction to His 'Queen' Mother's Birthday Present Is Everything

P. Diddy's Reaction to His 'Queen' Mother's Birthday Present Is Everything

Most Read
50 Cent Continues to Troll Nick Cannon Amid Eminem Beef
Music

50 Cent Continues to Troll Nick Cannon Amid Eminem Beef

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Jingle Ball Performance in Boston

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Jingle Ball Performance in Boston

Artist of the Week: Mariah Carey

Artist of the Week: Mariah Carey

Taylor Swift 'Ecstatic' to Headline Sunday Slot of Glastonbury 2020

Taylor Swift 'Ecstatic' to Headline Sunday Slot of Glastonbury 2020

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

NSYNC Members Rock Bret Michaels' Winterfest Concert With Surprise Performance

NSYNC Members Rock Bret Michaels' Winterfest Concert With Surprise Performance

Lil Xan Retracts His Quitting Rap Announcement

Lil Xan Retracts His Quitting Rap Announcement

Chance The Rapper 'Deeply Sorry' for Officially Canceling 2020 Tour

Chance The Rapper 'Deeply Sorry' for Officially Canceling 2020 Tour

Roddy Ricch Tops Billboard 200 for First Time, Juice WRLD's Albums Return to Top 10 After Death

Roddy Ricch Tops Billboard 200 for First Time, Juice WRLD's Albums Return to Top 10 After Death

Roger Daltrey Admits to Cut Pete Townshend Rap Out of 'The Who' Album

Roger Daltrey Admits to Cut Pete Townshend Rap Out of 'The Who' Album

John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers Following Josh Klinghoffer Departure

John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers Following Josh Klinghoffer Departure

Stormzy and Ed Sheeran's Single Trails Behind LadBaby's in Race for 2019 Christmas No. 1

Stormzy and Ed Sheeran's Single Trails Behind LadBaby's in Race for 2019 Christmas No. 1

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD