P. Diddy Set to Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icon Award

The founder of the Bad Boy Records is going to be honored with a Grammy accolade next year at a star-studded ceremony leading up to the biggest night in music industry.

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs will be recognised for his 25-year career when he is presented with the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons prize next year.

The music mogul and three-time Grammy winner will be presented with the accolade during Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala on January 25, 2020 ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

"For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture," said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy.

"By bringing the music and lifestyle of East Coast hip-hop to the masses, he was an early reminder of music's unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world. Over the years, Diddy has persistently empowered other music creators and we're honored to celebrate his culture-shaping impact at this year's Pre-Grammy Gala."

The Bad Boy Records founder's career began in the early '90s and stretches beyond the music industry, with work on film and stage. He is also the founder of the digital cable network Revolt.