Lionel Richie Obsessed with Skincare and Manicure, Daughter Sofia Says

Vogue Magazine/Rebecca Fourteau
Sofia Richie claims her famous father Lionel has more facials and manicures than her and the 'Three Times a Lady' singer often reminds her to take care of her skin.

AceShowbiz - Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie has outed the singer's extensive grooming routine, admitting her dad has his nails and hair done more than she does.

The 21-year-old is one of the most booked models in the industry, having worked for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Chanel. But when it comes to looking after herself, Sofia is shown up by her 70-year-old dad, she revealed in a video for Vogue.

Detailing her own make-up and skincare regime, Sofia smiled, "My dad probably gets his nails (done), hair (done) and (has) facials more than me. I aspire to be like him. He's obsessed with skincare."

"He's the person who will come to me and say, 'I love you, your skin looks dry. Maybe you need a facial?' "

Lionel then barged into the bathroom to make a cameo appearance in the video. And, when Sofia asked him what his top tips were for a clear complexion, the "All Night Long" star replied, "My beauty regime is sleep and water."

