 
 

Kanye West Announces Second Opera Show 'Mary' in New York

WENN/Avalon
The 'Jesus Walk' rapper is scheduled to take the stage at the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center with his Gospel choir for a second religious opera show.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's second opera "Mary" will get a second staging on December 22 at the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The rapper's most recent production took place earlier this month at the Miami Marine Stadium and was accessible only via motorboat. It received mixed reviews for its late start time and rough acoustics, after the performance began following a one-hour delay at 4 P.M.

However, Kanye, who was painted in silver body paint and wearing a matching tunic as he read gospel passages aloud and appeared as part of the physical interpretation, is set to wear his striking costume again for a second time, as the show heads to New York.

According to a statement, Mary is "based on the biblical story of the miraculous events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. The Books of Matthew and Luke recount the story of Mary, who was divinely chosen by God to bring forth the Messiah."

The one-hour show features new arrangements of older Kanye songs, including "Devil in a New Dress", "Love Lockdown", "Power", "I Thought About Killing You", and "Can't Tell Me Nothing". Christmas classics including "O Holy Night" and "Gloria in Excelsis Deo" were also performed at the premiere.

The opera is the latest project in which West has embraced his Christianity, as he has staged his Sunday Service gospel performances across the U.S., and is reportedly planning to team up with preacher Joel Osteen for a national tour, beginning next year.

