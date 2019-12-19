Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Revolt Celebrity

The 'Breakfast Club' host turns down an offer to do an interview with the 'Gummo' rapper on his popular morning radio show, claiming it could 'send the wrong message' to fans.

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 is banned from "The Breakfast Club". Amid reports that the rapper might get released from prison, his team reached out to Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy for an interview on their popular morning show but both of the radio hosts turned down the offer.

DJ Envy didn't like 6ix9ine for snitching, "I feel like he used his gang affiliation to benefit himself. You decided to tell on everyone that you was just riding on. You turned on everybody. You get released and now you're rewarded for it? I just don't necessarily think it's a message that I want to do."

The 42-year-old disc jockey called the rapper a bad role model for youngsters, "I don't want to promote to kids that you go wild and do some stupid ish and you just go tell on the people you've done and all of a sudden you come out and can put out records and it's all cool."

Charlamagne agreed, "When we sit down with someone, it has to entertain or educate or possibly both. Would it be entertaining? I'm sure it would be. But I think it could absolutely send the wrong message. There's a lot of miseducation in that 6ix9ine situation."

Charlamagne previously believed Tekashi could never avoid jail time. He was so convinced the rapper was doomed that he vowed, "If Tekashi 6ix9ine beats this case, I will suck his d**k and he doesn't even have to ask me."

Soon after rumors of Tekashi's release from prison surfaced, Charlamagne was clowned by Tank on Instagram. "@cthagod just don't do it twice!" the R&B singer wrote, taking revenge on the radio host who previously dissed him after he said in an October interview that giving a man fellatio didn't make him gay.

Charlamagne argued, "Pleading guilty and cooperating is not beating your case furthermore why are you entering this chat???" Tank responded, "He's coming home after facing over 10 years! That's called beating the case. I'll exit the chat because i really don't wanna see you follow through with this.."