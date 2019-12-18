 
 

Brie Larson Runs Into Crocodile and Thinks It's Animatronic

Brie Larson Runs Into Crocodile and Thinks It's Animatronic
WABC
Celebrity

The 'Captain Marvel' actress enjoys going on an adventure at the great outdoors, eating bugs and running into wild animals on 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls'.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Actress Brie Larson "loved" escaping to the great outdoors to test her survival skills with TV adventurer Bear Grylls.

The "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame" star jumped at the chance to rough it with the British adventurer on his popular series, "Running Wild with Bear Grylls", after spending the past year travelling the world promoting her comic book blockbusters and dressing up for red carpets.

"I loved that," she raved on America's "Live with Kelly and Ryan". "We went to Panama, I can't remember the name of (the exact place) right now. We went to Panama City and then they were like, 'It's 7am, go outside.' And there was a helicopter there and they took me to some remote island. It was a couple of days, eating bugs."

Asked to name the worst part of the experience, Larson cringed, "I had to squeeze the anal tract out of a bug and eat it, which is pointless, really. There's nothing left once the anal tract is gone. And there was a tarantula involved. When Bear was sleeping there was a tarantula."

But she's really grateful now for what was an eye-opening experience.

"This whole show (Running Wild with Bear Grylls) really helped me see how little I understand about the great outdoors. Because we even ran into a crocodile and I just assumed it was an animatronic. I really did!" she laughed.

You can share this post!

A Diva? Adam Driver Leaves Interview After Clip of His Movie Was Played

'Rise of Skywalker' Screened for Thousands of Troops Ahead of Theatre Release
Related Posts
Brie Larson on Making It Into Google's Top 10 Red Carpet Searches List: What An Accomplishment!

Brie Larson on Making It Into Google's Top 10 Red Carpet Searches List: What An Accomplishment!

Brie Larson Runs Into Crocodile and Thinks It's Animatronic

Brie Larson Runs Into Crocodile and Thinks It's Animatronic

Brie Larson Beats Emilia Clarke as IMDb's Top Star of 2019

Brie Larson Beats Emilia Clarke as IMDb's Top Star of 2019

Here's Brie Larson's Epic Reaction When Being Caught in the Middle of Surprise Proposal

Here's Brie Larson's Epic Reaction When Being Caught in the Middle of Surprise Proposal

Brie Larson Leads Campaign for All-Female Marvel Movie

Brie Larson Leads Campaign for All-Female Marvel Movie

Most Read
People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men
Celebrity

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie