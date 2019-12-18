Brie Larson Runs Into Crocodile and Thinks It's Animatronic

WABC Celebrity

The 'Captain Marvel' actress enjoys going on an adventure at the great outdoors, eating bugs and running into wild animals on 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls'.

Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Actress Brie Larson "loved" escaping to the great outdoors to test her survival skills with TV adventurer Bear Grylls.

The "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame" star jumped at the chance to rough it with the British adventurer on his popular series, "Running Wild with Bear Grylls", after spending the past year travelling the world promoting her comic book blockbusters and dressing up for red carpets.

"I loved that," she raved on America's "Live with Kelly and Ryan". "We went to Panama, I can't remember the name of (the exact place) right now. We went to Panama City and then they were like, 'It's 7am, go outside.' And there was a helicopter there and they took me to some remote island. It was a couple of days, eating bugs."

Asked to name the worst part of the experience, Larson cringed, "I had to squeeze the anal tract out of a bug and eat it, which is pointless, really. There's nothing left once the anal tract is gone. And there was a tarantula involved. When Bear was sleeping there was a tarantula."

But she's really grateful now for what was an eye-opening experience.

"This whole show (Running Wild with Bear Grylls) really helped me see how little I understand about the great outdoors. Because we even ran into a crocodile and I just assumed it was an animatronic. I really did!" she laughed.