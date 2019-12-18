 
 

'Rise of Skywalker' Screened for Thousands of Troops Ahead of Theatre Release

Disney holds a special screening of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' for thousands of U.S. deployed soldiers before the movie is officially released for public.

AceShowbiz - Around 10,000 deployed troops will get to enjoy "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" two days before its U.S. release, as part of a partnership between The Walt Disney Studios and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

Troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates and locations in Southwest Asia will see the movie on December 18 - two days prior to its nationwide release.

Ken Caldwell, the executive vice president and general sales manager for North American sales and distribution at The Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement, "It's a privilege to do something special for these brave men and women. This is our way of thanking our troops for their service."

Tom Shull, the director and CEO of the Exchange, added, "These service members are away from family and friends during this special time of year - and seeing a big release at the same time it's being shown back home strengthens their connection with family and friends and eases the tensions of deployment."

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", starring Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and the late Carrie Fisher, begins hitting theatres on December 19.

