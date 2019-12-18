 
 

A Diva? Adam Driver Leaves Interview After Clip of His Movie Was Played

A Diva? Adam Driver Leaves Interview After Clip of His Movie Was Played
The 'Marriage Story' actor walks out of an NPR interview after the radio show played a clip of his singing scene from the Noah Baumbach-directed drama comedy.

AceShowbiz - Adam Driver reportedly walked out of a recent interview after being played a clip of himself singing in new movie "Marriage Story".

The 36-year-old actor was being interviewed by Terry Gross for NPR radio show "Fresh Air" when he apparently got up and left halfway through. According to multiple reports, Adam's early exit from the chat came as the show played a clip of the actor singing "Being Alive" in the Netflix film.

The Daily Beast reported that Gross was told that Adam doesn't like listening to himself or watching his previous work, with the radio presenter's team advising the actor to take off his headphones when the clip played.

However, Danny Miller, the executive producer of the radio show, told The Daily Beast in an email that Adam got up and left during a break in the chat "while we were playing back a clip from the film." The actor was recording his interview in New York, while Gross was at the radio station's main base in Philadelphia.

"We don't really understand why he left," Miller wrote in the email. "We were looking forward to the interview - Terry thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on Fresh Air in 2015 - so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story."

Adam's alleged departure from the interview came after he previously told Gross in an interview in 2015 about his discomfort in hearing himself acting.

"I don't want to hear the bad acting that probably was happening during that clip," he said, half-joking.

When asked if hearing himself throws him off, Adam replied, "Yeah, no, I've watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it. And then wish I could change it, but you can’t. And I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change."

