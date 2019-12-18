 
 

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Many agree with the 'Power' star/executive producer as he suggests that the Harpo CEO has been taking George W. Bush, Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein's sides.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent isn't done calling out Oprah Winfrey. After accusing her of going after black men, the rapper suggested in his Tuesday, December 17 Instagram post that the Harpo CEO has betrayed her own people by taking white men's sides.

Fifty shared photo collage of the former daytime talk show queen posing with several powerful white men. In those pictures, she was kissing or getting kissed by former president George W. Bush, real estate tycoon and current president Donald Trump as well as former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The 44-year-old singer/actor wrote in the caption, "My grand mother was such a big fan of Oprah that it felt like I made it when I did her show because she was so happy. I just want to know why this is playing out like this. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife."

Agreeing with Fifty, many have denounced Oprah in the comment section of his post, with one trying to reason why the CEO and Chairwoman of Harpo Productions did this. "This is simple! She can't bite the hand that feeds her.....even if she's rich!" the said user wrote.

Another claimed, "She didn't get this rich without selling her soul." A third user said, "lol! Right! Ppl are so blind to these celebrities they will backstab they own families lol!" Someone else remarked, "Now she on the white side."

Not a fan of the media mogul, another user slammed her, "I never was an Oprah fan because she's never been for her people'BLACKS' & I'm from Chicago where her show was." Another told Fifty not to take it personally "Because she loves money more than you."

Fifty first expressed his disappointment toward Oprah earlier this month, asking her decision for not producing a documentary about Harvey's accusers. Instead, she chose to make a documentary about Russell Simmons' sexual misconduct case. Accusing the 65-year-old host of always going after black men, he said, "I don't understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons this s**t is sad."

He continued, "Gale hit R. Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal Jackson I don't know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts. These documentary's are publicly convicting their targets. It makes them guilty till proven innocent."

Oprah has not responded to Fifty's accusation.

