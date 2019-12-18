Lil Fizz Seeks Full Custody of Son Amid Moniece Slaughter's Mental Health Struggle

Instagram Celebrity

Their debate in the part two of 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' reunion gets intense when Moniece tries to approach Fizz, accusing the B2K rapper of refusing to help her when she had a mental breakdown.

AceShowbiz - Liz Fizz and Moniece Slaughter are at it again. The exes have been at odds for so long after Fizz dated "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" co-star Apryl Jones, and now things go further south as Fizz and Moniece get into a heated debate about their son, Kameron.

In the second part of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" reunion, the then-couple argued about custody of their son. Moniece shared that she didn't have problem with Fizz being in a romantic relationship with Omarion's baby mama, but she was frustrated that Fizz dismissed her mental health.

She went on saying that the B2K member even refused to help her with Cam when she needed it the most. "I need you to step in as the person, who f**ked me and got me pregnant, and was supportive of having a baby because I don't feel right," she said. "I don't ask you to take care of me, I just really needed support for the baby. So don't sit here and constantly down me when I'm saying I'm in a bad space emotionally."

"I don't feel right. I don't ask you to take care of me. I don't ask for s**t. I just really needed support for the baby," she continued.

Fizz, however, begged to differ. He reasoned that him being there during those times would only enable Moniece's "behavior." He responded, "I take care of my child, but what I'm not going to do is enable you with your unhealthiness anymore when it comes to my child."

"I'm in a bad space emotionally. The medication isn't working. I gotta figure it out. I thinking of checking into a treatment center. You are part of the problem," Moniece said, to which Fizz replied, "You want to take full accountability? Be fully accountable that you are not mentally right, and that you can't be a parent on your weeks, so you want me to take our child."

It got intense when Moniece tried to approach Fizz. "When I said that I am having an emotional breakdown in my laundry room right now and I don't even know the f**k why, I might need help with Kameron this weekend," she said. Fizz coldly responded, "Nah. It was your week. I'm not gonna enable your bulls**t anymore."

When Moniece asked Fizz if he would give the custody back to her should she really give up the custody, Fizz answered, "Once you got right, absolutely. Until you go get the help you need and can feel like you can be the mother you want to be to our child, then go. We can have joint custody again."