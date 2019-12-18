Kim Kardashian at a Loss About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Status

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

While she cannot confirm if the Kylie Cosmetics founder is back together with her baby daddy or not, the 39-year-old reality TV star denies that her sister and the rapper are engaged.

AceShowbiz - Fans of the Kardashian clan are not the only one left wondering about the status of Kylie Jenner's relationship with Travis Scott (II). After announcing they're taking a break in October, the two have been spotted together several times, but they have not confirmed if they're back together. Now it turns out that Kylie's half-sister Kim Kardashian is as confused as everyone about whether or not the parents of Stormi Webster are reunited as a couple.

Stopping by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, December 17, the KKW Beauty Founder was asked by the host to clarify Kylie's relationship status with Travis, but she responded, "No, I honestly don't know." She added though, "But I think that they are really just close friends and co-parenting amazingly."

While she's unsure if they're back together or not, Kim straightly denied rumors that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the rapper are engaged. "The big ring, definitely they're not engaged," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I think she's wearing it on a different finger. I do know that she-I think she bought that herself."

Back to addressing Kylie and Travis' relationship status, the 39-year-old reality TV star only affirmed the lack of clarity she's got as she said, "But, yeah, I don't know the status if they're together or not. I don't think they are."

To further confuse their fans, Travis has been thirsting over Kylie's sexy photos on Instagram. On Monday, the 22-year-old beauty posted four photos, in which she wore a strapless, cream-colored bra, apparently taken from work. The "Sicko Mode" hitmaker showed his admiration toward his baby mama by hitting the like button.

Kylie and Travis started dating in April 2017, shortly after her split from longtime boyfriend Tyga. They welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018.