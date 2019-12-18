 
 

Miley Cyrus Forms Band With Cody Simpson? Singer Files Trademark for Bandit and Bardot

Miley Cyrus Forms Band With Cody Simpson? Singer Files Trademark for Bandit and Bardot
Instagram
Music

Legal papers related to the trademark application reveal that it would cover all entertainment services, including live music performances by a band and live performances by a professional singer.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has fuelled rumours suggesting she is forming a new musical duo with her boyfriend Cody Simpson by filing a trademark application for the name Bandit & Bardot.

A new Instagram profile under the moniker has just launched, with the only two accounts followed belonging to Cyrus and Simpson, and now the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker is seeking to lock down the rights to the name.

According to legal papers obtained by TMZ, if granted, the trademark would cover all entertainment services, including live music performances by a band, and live performances by a professional singer, musician, and entertainer.

It would also apply to a website focused on live concerts, and the production of sound recordings.

The artists recently gave fans a preview of what they would sound like harmonising together by teaming up with Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for a rendition of his Lil Nas X collaboration, "Old Town Road", at an event for the 27-year-old's Happy Hippie Foundation.

Cyrus, who recently underwent vocal cord surgery, went public with her Simpson romance in October, just two months after the singer/actress split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth. She also enjoyed a brief rebound fling with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter.

You can share this post!

Demi Lovato Adds 'Survivor' Neck Tattoo Over a Year Following Near-Fatal Overdose

Lil Fizz Seeks Full Custody of Son Amid Moniece Slaughter's Mental Health Struggle
Related Posts
Miley Cyrus Forms Band With Cody Simpson? Singer Files Trademark for Bandit and Bardot

Miley Cyrus Forms Band With Cody Simpson? Singer Files Trademark for Bandit and Bardot

Miley Cyrus Declares 'Freedom' With New Tattoo Amid Liam Hemsworth Divorce

Miley Cyrus Declares 'Freedom' With New Tattoo Amid Liam Hemsworth Divorce

Miley Cyrus' Hairstylist Defends Singer's 'Modern Mullet' Amid Backlash

Miley Cyrus' Hairstylist Defends Singer's 'Modern Mullet' Amid Backlash

Miley Cyrus Looks So Cute in Childhood Video Posted by Dad Billy Ray Cyrus on Her Birthday

Miley Cyrus Looks So Cute in Childhood Video Posted by Dad Billy Ray Cyrus on Her Birthday

Miley Cyrus Splits From Cody Simpson After a Month of Dating?

Miley Cyrus Splits From Cody Simpson After a Month of Dating?

Most Read
50 Cent Continues to Troll Nick Cannon Amid Eminem Beef
Music

50 Cent Continues to Troll Nick Cannon Amid Eminem Beef

Tory Lanez Threatens to Expose Interscope Records After Saying He Used His Own Money on New Album

Tory Lanez Threatens to Expose Interscope Records After Saying He Used His Own Money on New Album

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Jingle Ball Performance in Boston

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Jingle Ball Performance in Boston

Artist of the Week: Mariah Carey

Artist of the Week: Mariah Carey

Taylor Swift 'Ecstatic' to Headline Sunday Slot of Glastonbury 2020

Taylor Swift 'Ecstatic' to Headline Sunday Slot of Glastonbury 2020

NSYNC Members Rock Bret Michaels' Winterfest Concert With Surprise Performance

NSYNC Members Rock Bret Michaels' Winterfest Concert With Surprise Performance

Chance The Rapper 'Deeply Sorry' for Officially Canceling 2020 Tour

Chance The Rapper 'Deeply Sorry' for Officially Canceling 2020 Tour

Roddy Ricch Tops Billboard 200 for First Time, Juice WRLD's Albums Return to Top 10 After Death

Roddy Ricch Tops Billboard 200 for First Time, Juice WRLD's Albums Return to Top 10 After Death

Lil Xan Retracts His Quitting Rap Announcement

Lil Xan Retracts His Quitting Rap Announcement

Roger Daltrey Admits to Cut Pete Townshend Rap Out of 'The Who' Album

Roger Daltrey Admits to Cut Pete Townshend Rap Out of 'The Who' Album

John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers Following Josh Klinghoffer Departure

John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers Following Josh Klinghoffer Departure

Stormzy and Ed Sheeran's Single Trails Behind LadBaby's in Race for 2019 Christmas No. 1

Stormzy and Ed Sheeran's Single Trails Behind LadBaby's in Race for 2019 Christmas No. 1

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Tops Billboard Hot 100 for First Time

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Tops Billboard Hot 100 for First Time