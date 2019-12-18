 
 

Demi Lovato Adds 'Survivor' Neck Tattoo Over a Year Following Near-Fatal Overdose

WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Aside from this new piece of ink, the 'Confident' hitmaker has had a few of other body arts to remind her about the power of self-love, including the 'stay strong' mantra etched on her wrists.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato is conquering her troubled past with a new neck tattoo declaring herself a "survivor".

The "Confident" hitmaker recently celebrated a year of sobriety following her near-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018, six years after previously kicking her substance abuse habit.

Now she has added a new piece of ink to her collection of body art to remember the issues she's overcome.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, Lovato turned to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to create the simple scroll art.

It's the latest of Lovato's tattoos to remind her about the power of self-love after having the word "me" inked onto her left ring finger earlier this year, joining her "stay strong" mantra on her wrists, and her "now I'm a warrior" declaration on her back.

The news emerges weeks after the pop star, 27, candidly reflected on the lessons learned following her 2018 health scare at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles.

"I see someone that has overcome a lot," she shared, admitting she would use the word "resilience" to describe how far she has come.

And despite her personal challenges, Lovato "wouldn't change" the path she's taken through life so far, "I would never regret anything," she told the audience. "I love the person that I am today."

