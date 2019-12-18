 
 

Chanel Iman Offers First Look at Second Child With Sterling Shepard

Through a post on her Instagram account, the Victoria's Secret beauty announces that she and her husband have welcomed a baby girl named Cassie Snow a week ahead of Christmas.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Model Chanel Iman will celebrate the holidays as a mother-of-two after giving birth to her second child.

The Victoria's Secret beauty welcomed daughter Cassie Snow with her husband, American football star Sterling Shepard, on Tuesday, December 17, and wasted no time in introducing fans to the newborn in a post on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of the new family of four piled into Chanel's hospital bed, the new mum wrote, "Our Christmas gift came early... Cassie Snow Shepard 12.17.19."

The picture featured Chanel cradling Cassie in her arms, while Sterling cuddled their one-year-old daughter, Cali Clay, in his lap.

The couple wed in March 2018.

