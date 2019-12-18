 
 

Joe Giudice Confirms Split From Teresa After 20 Years of Marriage

Joe Giudice Confirms Split From Teresa After 20 Years of Marriage
WENN/TNYF
Celebrity

The cast members of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey', who share four daughters together, have been living apart since they each served jail sentence for fraud.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - U.S. reality TV star Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice have officially separated after 20 years of marriage.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" regulars have been living apart for some time after each serving jail terms for fraud, and last year (2018), Joe was deported to Italy, where he has been staying while he appeals the court ruling.

He took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 17 to confirm reports suggesting they had parted ways for good, writing, "It's Time To Let Go," and linking to an article about the split news.

The former couple married in October 1999 and shares four daughters together.

You can share this post!

Justin Timberlake Leaves Loving Comments on Jessica Biel's Instagram After Alleged Cheating

Chanel Iman Offers First Look at Second Child With Sterling Shepard
Related Posts
Joe Giudice Confirms Split From Teresa After 20 Years of Marriage

Joe Giudice Confirms Split From Teresa After 20 Years of Marriage

Joe Giudice Talks About Life and Being Resentful Amid Teresa Marriage Drama

Joe Giudice Talks About Life and Being Resentful Amid Teresa Marriage Drama

Teresa Giudice's 10-Year-Old Daughter Says She Doesn't Really Remember Dad Joe

Teresa Giudice's 10-Year-Old Daughter Says She Doesn't Really Remember Dad Joe

Teresa Giudice's Dad Resents Joe for Potential Deportation: 'He Never Did Nothing Right'

Teresa Giudice's Dad Resents Joe for Potential Deportation: 'He Never Did Nothing Right'

Teresa Giudice Stays by Father's Side After Rushing Him to Hospital, Joe Gorga Gives Update

Teresa Giudice Stays by Father's Side After Rushing Him to Hospital, Joe Gorga Gives Update

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb