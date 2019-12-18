Joe Giudice Confirms Split From Teresa After 20 Years of Marriage

WENN/TNYF Celebrity

The cast members of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey', who share four daughters together, have been living apart since they each served jail sentence for fraud.

AceShowbiz - U.S. reality TV star Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice have officially separated after 20 years of marriage.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" regulars have been living apart for some time after each serving jail terms for fraud, and last year (2018), Joe was deported to Italy, where he has been staying while he appeals the court ruling.

He took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 17 to confirm reports suggesting they had parted ways for good, writing, "It's Time To Let Go," and linking to an article about the split news.

The former couple married in October 1999 and shares four daughters together.