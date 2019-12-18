 
 

'The Flash' Star Candice Patton Trolled for Alleged Affair With J.R. Smith

Candice sparks the affair rumors after a video featuring her and J.R. at a Halloween party makes its way out on the internet, featuring the CW actress squatting down near Smith's crotch.

AceShowbiz - Candice Patton has fallen victim to Internet trolling after it is rumored that she has an affair with married J.R. Smith. Making of fun her, someone apparently has edited "The Flash" actress' Wikipedia page.

Instead of Candice Kristina Patton, her page now states that she's born as "JR Smith Mistress." The Shade Room, which is the first to point out the evil editing, writes in the caption of its post, "They have to stop letting y'all edit #Wikipedia pages."

Responding to it, some users are impressed by Internet people when it comes to trolling others. "The Internet Is Undefeated," one person writes in the comment section. "Who the hell is behing [sic] Wikipedia cause yo," another person chimes in.

"y'all heard this man wife cry and went and did this ... messy," someone else comments, referring to a video of Smith's wife Jewel Harris crying and praying for her husband and their family. One user adds, "Smh the degree of petty."

Candice previously sparked the affair rumors after a video featuring her and J.R. at a Halloween party in Las Vegas made its way out on the internet. Donning a Cruella de Vil costume, the actress was seen dropping low for the camera. While squatting down near Smith's crotch, she stuck her tongue out as if she was going to perform oral sex on the Cleveland Cavaliers athlete.

The footage was reportedly taken at the Cosmopolitan by Patton's fellow CW actress Vanessa Morgan from "Riverdale". She approved Patton and Smith, calling them the "hottest couple" despite him being a married man with children. "Yes! Yes!" said the woman taking the video.

Jewel then took to Instagram to react to it, filming herself praying for her husband and family before breaking down in tears by the end of the video. "Please keep my heart pure," she said with tears streaming down her face.

Without mentioning any names, Jewel who has been married to Smith since 2016 went on, "I pray for my enemies, anybody that's coming to get my marriage and trying to attack my marriage." In the caption, she added, "Healing! Catch this good PRAYER!"

