Jason Derulo Asks Selena Gomez for Dating Tips, She Answers

The 'Lose You to Love' singer is surprised as she receives a question from the 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker during a new interview with a British radio station.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has adopted a "natural, organic" approach to dating, so she can weed out any potential suitors solely interested in her fame.

The 27-year-old singer was being interviewed on Britain's Capital FM when she was surprised by a pre-recorded message from Jason Derulo, asking for tips on the world of dating.

"So what is your best advice to a man coming up to meet a woman for the first time?" he asked in his message. "How do you like to be approached? What's the best approach a man can give?"

Admitting she'd "never really been asked this question before," Selena thought hard before answering, and revealed she is a fan of being introduced to potential boyfriends by her closest pals.

"I like group situations. So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable. If they're someone maybe I know of someone I know," she said.

Insisting one of the most important things is that a man is "genuine," Selena added, "I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool. I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like show off-y. I love playful and adventurous, but really down to earth and cool."

As for how she manages with people who are just interested in dating a celebrity, Selena explained, "I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way. And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard, but that's usually the best way."

Selena is believed to currently be single. Her previously relationships have seen her date Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

