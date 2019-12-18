 
 

Ellie Goulding Helps Driver After Car Was Hit by Royal Mail Truck

WENN/Mario Mitsis
The 'Love me Like You Do' singer recalls the moment she came to the rescue of a shocked driver whose vehicle was t-boned by a truck in a scary accident.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Ellie Goulding came to the rescue of a driver in a car pushed sideways down the road by a huge Royal Mail lorry in London on Monday, December 16.

The "Lights" singer was in the Perivale area of the capital when her chauffeur pulled over after witnessing the shocking moment a Volkswagen GTi car was seen being pushed along a busy dual carriageway by the lorry.

Once the driver of the lorry stopped, insisting that he "honestly didn't see" the car his vehicle was pushing, Ellie was the first to go and check the driver of the Volkswagen was alright.

Sharing a screenshot of an article about what had happened on her Instagram Stories, Ellie wrote, "I'm the one in the car checking if this guy was ok - craziest thing I've ever seen on the road. Everyone was driving past but my driver Guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for others everyone!"

Later, Ellie added, "On a side note, I can't believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking if the other driver was OK. What on Earth."

Following the incident, a Royal Mail spokesperson said, "We are very concerned about this incident. We sincerely hope that no one was hurt. We are investigating as a matter of urgency."

