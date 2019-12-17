Antonio Brown Trolled for Flexing His Muscles on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

The NFL star seemingly tries to lure ladies with a picture of his baring his abs and showing off his bulge in tight briefs, but they're not impressed due to his ongoing dispute with his ex Chelsie Kyriss.

AceShowbiz - Antonio Brown has a long way to go before he earns the title of Man Crush Monday. On December 16, the 31-year-old wide receiver appear to try to win the hearts of ladies by posting a shirtless photo on his Instagram Stories.

Flexing his muscles, the NFL star showed off his washboard abs and his bulge underneath his black tight briefs which was hidden under a large emoji in the edited picture which was reposted on another Instagram account. While he left the image captionless, it was apparent that he's bragging about his fit physique.

While the edited snap got some people curious about what's hidden under the emoji, many wouldn't even bother to see the real version of the snap and decided to pass on Antonio due to his problematic life.

"How y'all find this guy 'attractive?' " a baffled user asked. "No thank you [puking emoji]," wrote another, while someone quoted Ariana Grande's song to give her judgment on the athlete, writing, "Thank u, next." Someone else simply wrote, "Pass!"

Another user commented on the pic, "He got too much going on rn.. lol maybe another Monday." Laying out other reasons why they didn't find Antonio attractive, some others wrote things like, "HE DONT RESPECT WOMAN" and "No thanks he's unemployed."

Antonio was released from his $15 million contract with the New England Patriots in September after several women came with allegations of sexual and personal misconduct against the wide receiver. He has denied all allegations and is currently a free agent.

Most recently, he made headlines with his dispute with his former girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss after he threw shade at her. Declaring the end of their relationship, he wrote on Twitter on Thursday, December 12, "No more white woman 2020." He added in a separate post, "Chelsie Kyriss Ain't mines just Baby Mama 3 so we clear @Google !!!!"

Hitting back at him, Chelsie wrote on Instagram Stories, "You found somebody to help you get over me and I got over you by finding myself! We are not the same." She added, "Oh these are the games we want to play! I have pictures to end your entire life." She also accused the athlete of "playing victim," saying, "If only the world knew the TRUTH about you."

Later, Antonio got furious at Chelsie for showing up at his place with several police officers to pick up her stuff. At one point, the former New England Patriots player asked the cops to get her car's key while pointing at the vehicle that blocked his driveway.