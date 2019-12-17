A$AP Rocky Lashes Out at Fan Throwing Boxer Briefs During Rolling Loud

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Babushka Boi' rapper's appearance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles comes after he returned to Sweden last week following his headline-making arrest for assault in the country.

AceShowbiz - Throughout his career, A$AP Rocky is no stranger to fans throwing their underwear such as bra and panties on stage during his performance. However, the star was taken aback while headlining the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles when he was presented with an unwelcomed surprise by someone among the crowd.

While picking up bra and panties which were thrown on stage that night, the "Praise the Lord" hitmaker was baffled when he found a pair of boxers on the stage. Going into an aggravated rant, Rocky said, "I don't know which one of you mothaf**kas threw this up here. Y'all n***as don't be throwing no boxer briefs up here. I only want panties and bras, n***a. Y'all n***as out of line."

"Nasty n***a, man," he continued while holding the boxer in disgust. "Somebody in commando right now. Why the f**k you threw your drawers on stage, you f**kin' maniac?"

Rocky was also showered with bra and panties during his perfomance at the Rolling Loud Festival in New York City. At one point during the show, he started collecting women's undergarments that were thrown on stage.

Following the gig, the Harlem rapper took to his Instagram account to share some highlight pictures from his performance. One of the photos featured him proudly holding a bunch of bras. "ROLLIN LOUD 2019. THANK U NYC," so he captioned the photos.

The "Babushka Boi" rapper's appearance at Rolling Loud in L.A. comes after he returned to Sweden following his headline-making arrest for assault in the country. Hitting the stage at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on Wednesday, December 11, the rapper made quite a statement during his set by performing in a cage that resembled a jail cell, a not-so-subtle reference to his time behind the bars.

"Thank you to everybody who showed up here today in Sweden," he said. "I didn't bring you here together so we can talk about Swedish authorities, politics or American politics. I brought you here today for love and unity."

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, donated a portion of the ticket proceeds to Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups, which is a volunteer organization that works with refugees and asylum seekers.