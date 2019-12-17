Kim Kardashian Admits to Photoshopping Her Family Christmas Card

Instagram Celebrity

Kim says one of her four children was digitally added into the family annual holiday card because the kid was 'having a day' when they were taking pictures.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian had daughter North photoshopped into her family's Christmas card at a later date, because the six-year-old was "having a day" when it came to shooting the snap.

The reality TV star shared the picture-perfect holiday card on her social media page earlier this month, with the image featuring her and husband Kanye West, as well as their children North, Saint, four, Chicago, 23 months and seven-month-old Psalm.

While fans were quick to praise Kim for the gorgeous shot, which showed the whole family in cream and grey loungewear, some pointed out that it appeared North had been digitally altered to the image - something Kim confirmed as she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, December 17.

"It was a time thing and it was hard to wrangle everyone together so I said I'll just do my own family..." Kim explained of her decision to just include her own family in the picture rather than the annual Kardashian-Jenner snap that has become a tradition over recent years.

She then added of the family shoot, "It was so much anxiety with the four kids, North was having a day and I said fine we'll do it without you but then she said she just wanted to shoot with me."

"So I said fine we'll just Photoshop her in. So that's not actually her in the picture. The anxiety I went through to get that picture. There's always one."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim touched upon the status of her sister Kylie Jenner's relationship with Travis Scott (II), with whom she shares daughter Stormi.

The pair announced their split earlier this year but sparked rumours they may have reconciled when they were seen together over the Thanksgiving weekend. Kylie has also been seen wearing a diamond ring which some people have suggested could be an engagement ring.

Of the speculation, Kim said, "I don't know. I honestly don't know but I think they are close friends and co-parenting amazingly. That ring is... they're definitely not engaged. I don't know the status of their relationship but I don't think they're back together."