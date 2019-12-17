 
 

Kim Kardashian Admits to Photoshopping Her Family Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian Admits to Photoshopping Her Family Christmas Card
Instagram
Celebrity

Kim says one of her four children was digitally added into the family annual holiday card because the kid was 'having a day' when they were taking pictures.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian had daughter North photoshopped into her family's Christmas card at a later date, because the six-year-old was "having a day" when it came to shooting the snap.

The reality TV star shared the picture-perfect holiday card on her social media page earlier this month, with the image featuring her and husband Kanye West, as well as their children North, Saint, four, Chicago, 23 months and seven-month-old Psalm.

While fans were quick to praise Kim for the gorgeous shot, which showed the whole family in cream and grey loungewear, some pointed out that it appeared North had been digitally altered to the image - something Kim confirmed as she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, December 17.

"It was a time thing and it was hard to wrangle everyone together so I said I'll just do my own family..." Kim explained of her decision to just include her own family in the picture rather than the annual Kardashian-Jenner snap that has become a tradition over recent years.

She then added of the family shoot, "It was so much anxiety with the four kids, North was having a day and I said fine we'll do it without you but then she said she just wanted to shoot with me."

"So I said fine we'll just Photoshop her in. So that's not actually her in the picture. The anxiety I went through to get that picture. There's always one."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim touched upon the status of her sister Kylie Jenner's relationship with Travis Scott (II), with whom she shares daughter Stormi.

The pair announced their split earlier this year but sparked rumours they may have reconciled when they were seen together over the Thanksgiving weekend. Kylie has also been seen wearing a diamond ring which some people have suggested could be an engagement ring.

Of the speculation, Kim said, "I don't know. I honestly don't know but I think they are close friends and co-parenting amazingly. That ring is... they're definitely not engaged. I don't know the status of their relationship but I don't think they're back together."

You can share this post!

Antonio Brown Trolled for Flexing His Muscles on Instagram

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian at a Loss About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Status

Kim Kardashian at a Loss About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Status

Kim Kardashian Admits to Photoshopping Her Family Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian Admits to Photoshopping Her Family Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping Children in Family Christmas Card: They Look Like Stickers

Kim Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping Children in Family Christmas Card: They Look Like Stickers

Kim Kardashian Had Multiple Surgeries to 'Fix the Damage' After Giving Birth to Second Child

Kim Kardashian Had Multiple Surgeries to 'Fix the Damage' After Giving Birth to Second Child

Kim Kardashian Files Lawsuit Against 'Vampire Facial' Doctor

Kim Kardashian Files Lawsuit Against 'Vampire Facial' Doctor

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb