Wendy Williams Calls Madonna 'Grandma' for Booing Up With 25-Year-Old Toyboy

The 61-year-old was previously seen relaxing on a hotel balcony with her much-younger backup dancer during their vacation in Miami alongside daughter Lourdes and her boyfriend.

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Madonna made headlines after she was recently photographed cozying up to her much-younger backup dancer in Miami. Unsurprisingly, Wendy Williams weighed in on the matter during the Hot Topics segment in the December 16 episode of her popular talk show.

The 55-year-old host showed to her audience some photos of the 61-year-old singer with 25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams relaxing on a hotel balcony during their vacation. She then pointed out that Ahlamalik was only a few years older than Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon Ciccone, who also joined the singer during the vacay with her boyfriend.

"He is three years older than her daughter, Lourdes. They're all on the same vacation and there's old grandma booed up with a 25-year-old," Wendy said. "Here's what I feel about stuff like that, because when I go out I get the side eye from young boys. But, here's the thing, it's supposed to be a one night stand, if that -- not a boyfriend."

"You know what, she's become that old lady that I feel bad for," Wendy continued. "Because, I don't think she understands that it's ok to grow older gracefully. Like, we do stuff, we go through stuff. If a 26-year-old girl is lucky, she'll live to be 61 like you, Madonna. It's ok!"

However, Wendy did admit that Madonna "looks great for 61," adding, "I mean, you see filler but she still looks great!"

In the said photos, Madonna and her alleged boyfriend dressed in matching black T-shirts and pants. In one of the snaps, Ahlamalik wrapped his arms around the 61-year-old superstar's waist and massaged her shoulders.

Madonna, who is currently on tour in Miami, has yet to comment on her latest romance, but Williams isn't the "Material Girl" hitmaker's first toyboy. She was previously linked to models Kevin Sampaio and Aboubakar Soumahoro, and has enjoyed romances with Frenchman Brahim Zaibat and Brazilian hunk Jesus Luz over the past decade.