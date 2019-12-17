Madonna Sparks Toy Boy Romance Rumor With Dancer 36 Years Her Junior

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker has been photographed cuddling up to 25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams as they were relaxing on a hotel balcony while in Miami, Florida.

AceShowbiz - Madonna turned heads in Miami, Florida over the weekend, December 14-15, by cuddling up to a dancer 36 years her junior.

The Queen of Pop was photographed relaxing on a hotel balcony with 25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, who was snapped embracing the singer from behind.

The pair dressed in matching black T-shirts and pants as Williams wrapped his arms around the 61-year-old superstar's waist and massaged her shoulders.

He was later also pictured shirtless on the same balcony, reports the New York Post.

Madonna, who is currently on tour in Miami, has yet to comment on her latest romance, but Williams isn't the "Material Girl" hitmaker's first toyboy - she was previously linked to models Kevin Sampaio and Aboubakar Soumahoro, and has enjoyed romances with Frenchman Brahim Zaibat and Brazilian hunk Jesus Luz over the past decade.