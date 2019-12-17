 
 

Gabrielle Union Advises Other Women Against Being 'Happy Negro' Post-'AGT' Firing

Gabrielle Union Advises Other Women Against Being 'Happy Negro' Post-'AGT' Firing
Instagram
Celebrity

Speaking at a female empowerment and inclusivity panel, the former 'America's Got Talent' judge also encourages those in attendance to be 'responsible' when dealing with insensitive executives.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Gabrielle Union is urging women to take a stand against hostile workplaces following her dispute with network bosses at NBC over her "America's Got Talent" exit.

Union was fired as a judge on the programme last month (November 2019), amid reports she raised a number of race and sex-related matters behind the scenes that were not reported to TV officials.

Speaking during a female empowerment and inclusivity panel as part of the debut of her new New York and Company fashion collection, the actress discussed navigating professional difficulties, and while she did not name the series directly, she appeared to reference her departure from the reality competition.

"Don't be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you're afraid," she shared. "Don't allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It's terrifying. There's a solid chance you'll lose your job... I speak from experience."

The "Bring it On" star also encouraged those in attendance to be "responsible" when dealing with insensitive executives.

"Do your best because corporations want global dollars," Union added. "Do your best to try to hold the door open and hold people responsible. Yeah, I'm asking you to do the impossible... I'm fully aware that job loss is on the table... but if you're not doing it, nobody is."

Her departure, and that of fellow judge Julianne Hough, is currently under investigation by officials at actors' union SAG-AFTRA, but Union recently had a "productive" five-hour meeting with officials at NBC as she attempted to work through the issues, although the investigation remains ongoing.

Multiple reports suggest Union had concerns about the way she was asked to dress for the show, and complained about a racially-insensitive joke guest judge Jay Leno made backstage. She also reportedly protested when a white contestant had his face darkened with make-up to look more like Beyonce Knowles for an audition skit.

You can share this post!

Lil Yachty Clarifies on Rolling Loud Beat Down: The Guy Was Being Blatantly Disrespectful

Tamara Ecclestone Loses $66-Million Worth of Jewelry Collection in Home Theft
Related Posts
Gabrielle Union Advises Other Women Against Being 'Happy Negro' Post-'AGT' Firing

Gabrielle Union Advises Other Women Against Being 'Happy Negro' Post-'AGT' Firing

Gabrielle Union Reaches Out to Orlando Jones After His 'Racist' Firing From 'American Gods'

Gabrielle Union Reaches Out to Orlando Jones After His 'Racist' Firing From 'American Gods'

Gabrielle Union's Husband Reacts to Hate Comments Over Son's Painted Nails and Crop Top

Gabrielle Union's Husband Reacts to Hate Comments Over Son's Painted Nails and Crop Top

Gabrielle Union's Stepson Causes a Stir for Rocking Stylish Manicure

Gabrielle Union's Stepson Causes a Stir for Rocking Stylish Manicure

Gabrielle Union Claps Back at Internet Troll After Stepson Seemingly Comes Out as Transgender

Gabrielle Union Claps Back at Internet Troll After Stepson Seemingly Comes Out as Transgender

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb