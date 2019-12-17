 
 

Lil Yachty Clarifies on Rolling Loud Beat Down: The Guy Was Being Blatantly Disrespectful

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Having been caught on camera punching and kicking a man, the 'One Night' rapper insists that he and his entourage did not initiate the fight, and assures that he is not a problematic person.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Yachty has insisted he was simply defending himself when he was caught on camera punching a guy at Los Angeles' Rolling Loud festival on Sunday, December 15.

The MC was exiting the L.A. Coliseum following his set when he and his crew crossed paths with another man, who reportedly criticised the star's talent.

In video footage of the incident, obtained by TMZ, one of Yachty's associates can be heard asking the guy why he was "disrespecting" the rapper, as other members of the group crowded around the detractor.

Yachty then appeared to lose his patience and smacked the man in the head, causing him to fall backwards, before attempting to run away. The 22-year-old's entourage then chased him down and began throwing more punches and kicks, before the guy managed to escape.

Reports suggest security officials eventually approached the group, but police were not called, and Yachty and his pals made a swift exit.

Now the "One Night" star, real name Miles Parks McCollum, has shared his own version of events in a post on social media, claiming the unidentified male had initially started the fight by allegedly shoving Yachty for no apparent reason.

His friends then confronted the man, at which point the TMZ video began.

Addressing the "altercation" in an Instagram video, he explains, "A guy walked in the middle of my group of people and pushed me. Not tapped me, pushed me out the way, screaming, all that type of stuff... He was being blatantly disrespectful in my face and causing a scene..."

Yachty is disappointed the TMZ footage "doesn't show any of that" and concludes, "It looks like we (sic) just picking a fight; I'm not a problematic person, I don't just pick fights with people. That's not really my thing."

