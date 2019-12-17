 
 

Tamara Ecclestone Loses $66-Million Worth of Jewelry Collection in Home Theft

Tamara Ecclestone Loses $66-Million Worth of Jewelry Collection in Home Theft
Instagram
Celebrity

The daughter of ex-Formula One CEO Bernie Ecclestone has been left 'shaken' and 'angry' by the burglary incident taking place at her London mansion hours after she left the country.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Wealthy British socialite Tamara Ecclestone's mansion has been raided by thieves who reportedly stole more than $66 million (£49.5 million) in jewellery.

The star, 35, who is the daughter of ex-Formula One CEO Bernie Ecclestone, had left the country hours earlier when her mansion on London's 'Billionaire Row' was hit by burglars on Friday (December 13) night, leaving her "angry" and "shaken," a spokesperson confirmed.

Every piece of jewellery in the 57-room property in Kensington, London - which she shares with husband Jay Rutland and daughter Sophia, five - is said to have been taken in the heist, with three raiders apparently breaking in through the garden before heading straight to safes hidden in a bedroom.

It has been reported the intruders were disturbed by a security guard before fleeing with items, worth an estimated $66.7 million (£50 million).

"I can sadly confirm that there has been a home invasion. Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter," the spokesperson said. "Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident."

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service confirmed "an amount of high-value jewellery had been stolen," adding, "There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

You can share this post!

Gabrielle Union Advises Other Women Against Being 'Happy Negro' Post-'AGT' Firing

'The View': Meghan McCain Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg After Being Told to 'Stop Talking'
Related Posts
Tamara Ecclestone Loses $66-Million Worth of Jewelry Collection in Home Theft

Tamara Ecclestone Loses $66-Million Worth of Jewelry Collection in Home Theft

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb