Tamara Ecclestone Loses $66-Million Worth of Jewelry Collection in Home Theft

The daughter of ex-Formula One CEO Bernie Ecclestone has been left 'shaken' and 'angry' by the burglary incident taking place at her London mansion hours after she left the country.

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Wealthy British socialite Tamara Ecclestone's mansion has been raided by thieves who reportedly stole more than $66 million (£49.5 million) in jewellery.

The star, 35, who is the daughter of ex-Formula One CEO Bernie Ecclestone, had left the country hours earlier when her mansion on London's 'Billionaire Row' was hit by burglars on Friday (December 13) night, leaving her "angry" and "shaken," a spokesperson confirmed.

Every piece of jewellery in the 57-room property in Kensington, London - which she shares with husband Jay Rutland and daughter Sophia, five - is said to have been taken in the heist, with three raiders apparently breaking in through the garden before heading straight to safes hidden in a bedroom.

It has been reported the intruders were disturbed by a security guard before fleeing with items, worth an estimated $66.7 million (£50 million).

"I can sadly confirm that there has been a home invasion. Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter," the spokesperson said. "Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident."

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service confirmed "an amount of high-value jewellery had been stolen," adding, "There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."