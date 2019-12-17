 
 

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Tops Billboard Hot 100 for First Time

Celebrating the success of her holiday tune after 25 years, the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker turns to Twitter to simply post, 'We did it,' along with a string of holiday-themed emojis.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey has finally hit the top of the U.S. singles chart with her 25-year-old festive favourite, "All I Want for Christmas Is You".

The superstar originally released the holiday tune back in 1994, and despite making frequent returns to the chart, it had never reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 - until now.

The record-breaking track had previously reached a chart high in December 2017, when it rose to number three.

Carey's classic becomes the first Hot 100 Christmas chart-topper in 61 years, following The Chipmunks' holiday hit "The Chipmunk Song" back in the late 1950s, and marks the pop icon's 19th U.S. number one, extending her record as the solo artist with the most chart-topping singles in Billboard history. Only The Beatles have more, with a current tally of 20.

It also grants her entry into an elite club of artists to have topped the Hot 100 in each of the last three decades, joining fellow members Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Usher.

Carey celebrated the chart achievement on Twitter on Monday, December 16, sharing a link to the Billboard article and adding, "We did it", alongside a string of holiday-themed emojis.

