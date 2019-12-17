 
 

Harvey Weinstein Slammed by Accusers for His 'Gaslighting' Attempt

The disgraced producer, who will stand trial for multiple counts of predatory sexual assault, has described himself in his first interview in over a year as the pioneer of female-made films.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Harvey Weinstein's accusers have slammed the movie mogul for attempting to "gaslight society again" with his New York Post interview, in which he called himself the "forgotten man" and claimed he had "pioneered" female-made films.

In his first interview in over a year, the 67-year-old - who will stand trial for multiple counts of predatory sexual assault, one of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and one each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape in New York City in January (2020) - credited himself for changing the outlook of cinema for women in the industry.

"I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago," the producer, responsible for movies including 'Shakespeare in Love', 'Good Will Hunting' and 'The English Patient', said. "I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!".

"It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten. I want this city to recognise who I was instead of what I've become."

After the New York Post published his interview on Sunday, 23 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct released a statement slamming the mogul.

"He says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten," the women said in their statement. "Well, he won't be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing."

"He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse."

The accusers added that Weinstein was trying to "gaslight society again" with his claims. Gaslighting is defined as the means of "manipulating (someone) psychologically into doubting their own sanity".

Weinstein, who declined to directly address the sexual misconduct allegations, explained he was breaking his silence to dispute reports suggesting he had been faking his back injury, which required him to use a walker in court last week (ends December 13).

