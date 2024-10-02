John Amos' Daughter 'Devastated' to Find Out Her Father Died 45 Days Ago

AceShowbiz - John Amos' daughter is in shock over the actor's death. Shannon Amos, who was estranged from her father prior to his passing, claims that she found out with the rest of the world that her dad died 45 days ago.

Taking to her Instagram page to express her grief, Shannon shared throwback footage capturing her sweet moment with her father. "I am without words…Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st," she wrote in the caption.

Shannon, who was locked in a bitter battle over her father's care before his death, continued, "We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you."

"This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing," she added. "Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."

"My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you," Shannon concluded her heartbreaking statement which was issued on Tuesday, October 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, John's son Kelly Christopher Amos announced that his father had passed away on August 21 at the age of 84. He said the actor died from natural causes without sharing further details.

Prior to John's passing, his children were embroiled in a bitter battle over their father's care and legacy. Shannon publicly accused her brother K.C. of elder abuse, which he denied. For his part, K.C. claimed that Shannon was the one who had "taken advantage" of the "Roots" star.

In December 2023, John expressed his desire to repair his fractured relationship with his daughter Shannon. "I love her. K.C. loves his sister," he told People magazine. "We just have, I guess, what might be best described in the tabloids is an acrimonious relationship, but everything heals in time, and the love is still there. All families go through trials and tribulations of some sort..."