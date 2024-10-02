John Amos, 'Good Times' Star and 'Roots' Icon, Passes Away at 84

AceShowbiz - John Amos, the acclaimed actor who starred as the patriarch in the groundbreaking sitcom "Good Times" and earned an Emmy nomination for his performance as Kunta Kinte in the seminal miniseries "Roots," has passed away at the age of 84. Amos died on August 21 in Los Angeles of natural causes, according to his son, Kelly Christopher Amos.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, on December 27, 1939, Amos played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Colorado State University's football team before switching careers to acting. After working as an advertising copywriter and as a staff writer for "The Leslie Uggams Show," he landed his breakthrough role as Gordy Howard, the weatherman on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" from 1970 to 1977.

Amos' iconic role as James Evans on "Good Times," which ran from 1974 to 1979, earned him widespread recognition. The show featured one of television's first Black two-parent families, and Amos portrayed a hardworking father struggling to support his brood.

In 1977, Amos starred as the adult Kunta Kinte in the landmark miniseries "Roots," based on Alex Haley's novel. His performance earned him an Emmy nomination and cemented his status as an important voice for African American history and culture.

After "Good Times," Amos went on to appear in films such as "Coming to America" (1988) and its 2021 sequel "Coming 2 America", "Die Hard 2" (1990), and "Lock Up" (1989). He also had a memorable role as Admiral Percy Fitzwallace on NBC's "The West Wing," and was a frequent guest star on "Two and a Half Men," "All About the Andersons," and "The Ranch."

Throughout his decades-long career, Amos remained a vocal advocate for diversity and authenticity in entertainment. He was known for his powerful presence and unflinching portrayal of complex characters. Amos' impact on television and film is undeniable, and his legacy will continue to inspire countless actors and filmmakers for years to come.

Amos is survived by his son, Kelly Christopher Amos, and his daughter, Shannon Amos.