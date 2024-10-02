Megan Thee Stallion's 'In Her Own Words' Docuseries Gets Release Date

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion, one of the most talked-about rappers of the 2020s, is getting her own documentary. "In Her Own Words" will be a multi-part series premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 31.

The documentary chronicles the last two years of Megan's life, a period marked by significant highs and public lows. It covers her legal battle with Tory Lanez and her ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj.

Directed by Nneka Onuorah of Lizzo's "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls", "In Her Own Words" aims to set the record straight on Megan's life and career. The rapper has been the subject of countless allegations and rumors, but the documentary will give fans a firsthand account from the source.

Megan has not spoken about the documentary in detail, but she has emphasized her control over her image. "I put 100% into my partnerships," she said. "I'm always grateful when people want to step into my world."

In addition to her music and legal battles, the documentary will explore Megan's personal life and her impact on the hip-hop industry. Her recent performance at a Kamala Harris rally and her endorsement of the Presidential nominee demonstrate her influence beyond the music scene.

"In Her Own Words" joins a growing list of documentaries featuring Megan, including "Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots" on Max. This upcoming documentary promises to provide an in-depth look at one of the most polarizing and successful rappers of our time.