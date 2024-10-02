 
Megan Thee Stallion's 'In Her Own Words' Docuseries Gets Release Date
AP
TV

A comprehensive look at the life, career and challenges of the chart-topping raptress, the documentary series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this fall season.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion, one of the most talked-about rappers of the 2020s, is getting her own documentary. "In Her Own Words" will be a multi-part series premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 31.

The documentary chronicles the last two years of Megan's life, a period marked by significant highs and public lows. It covers her legal battle with Tory Lanez and her ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj.

Directed by Nneka Onuorah of Lizzo's "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls", "In Her Own Words" aims to set the record straight on Megan's life and career. The rapper has been the subject of countless allegations and rumors, but the documentary will give fans a firsthand account from the source.

  Editors' Pick

Megan has not spoken about the documentary in detail, but she has emphasized her control over her image. "I put 100% into my partnerships," she said. "I'm always grateful when people want to step into my world."

In addition to her music and legal battles, the documentary will explore Megan's personal life and her impact on the hip-hop industry. Her recent performance at a Kamala Harris rally and her endorsement of the Presidential nominee demonstrate her influence beyond the music scene.

"In Her Own Words" joins a growing list of documentaries featuring Megan, including "Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots" on Max. This upcoming documentary promises to provide an in-depth look at one of the most polarizing and successful rappers of our time.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion's NBA Star Boyfriend Torrey Craig Shuts Down Cheating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion's NBA Star Boyfriend Torrey Craig Shuts Down Cheating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Supports Boyfriend Torrey Craig at Chicago Bulls Game

Megan Thee Stallion Supports Boyfriend Torrey Craig at Chicago Bulls Game

Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album Comes in 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album Comes in 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Files for Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez as He Remains Behind Bars

Megan Thee Stallion Files for Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez as He Remains Behind Bars

Latest News
Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period
  • Jan 09, 2025

Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'
  • Jan 09, 2025

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference
  • Jan 09, 2025

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'
  • Jan 09, 2025

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'