Hayden Panettiere Raises Concerns for Returning to Work 'So Soon' After Brother's Death

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere reportedly has left her loved ones concerned about her well-being. After sparking concerns with her slurred speech during an interview, the "Nashville" star allegedly made her friends worried about her returning to work "so soon" after her brother's death.

On Tuesday, October 1, a source revealed the 35-year-old actress' condition behind closed doors following the passing of her brother Jansen. Speaking to In Touch, the source spilled, "She's really struggling as she processes her grief" over his death.

"And this doesn't help," the source continued, seemingly making a reference to the former "Heroes" star returning to work. The source went on to say, "Friends question whether she should have come back to work so soon."

The revelation came after a video interview raised concerns about Hayden's health. During the chat with PEOPLE, she spoke about the death of Jansen and her struggles with addiction. However, her demeanor and speech patterns in the clip caused social media users to speculate that she had relapsed.

The social media users pointed out the actress' slurred speech, glazed eyes and apparent difficulty in enunciation. Moreover, some of them compared it to that of Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2007.

In the meantime, other users criticized the media outlet for publishing the video. Among them was former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd, who declared, "This interview should be removed ASAP!"

Responding to the outpouring of concern, Hayden's representative clarified the situation. They issued a statement to Page Six that read, "Speaking about her brother for the first time was very emotional for her - and it had been a long and exhausting day for her. She was not under the influence."

Aside from the representative, a source shared details about the interview. The insider assured that Hayden fully cooperated during the sit-down and stressed that her team was present throughout the filming.