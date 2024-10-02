AceShowbiz
 
Ariana Grande Addresses Rumors About Fox Eye Lift in Hilarious Video
Joined by her 'Wicked' co-star Cynthia Erivo, the 'Boy Is Mine' hitmaker also opens up about which cosmetic surgery she'd consider getting while taking a lie detector test.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has broken her silence on plastic surgery rumors surrounding herself. The "Boy Is Mine" hitmaker opened up about which cosmetic surgery she would consider getting while taking a lie detector test in a new video for Vanity Fair.

Also featuring Ariana's "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo, the video saw the pop star setting the records straight amid claims she has surgically enhanced her beauty. While Ariana admitted to having botox and fillers, she claimed that she stopped four years ago.

Cynthia later asked the singer, "Did you ever get more work done to make you feel popular?" The "Side to Side" songstress was also asked if she got a nose job, got her boobs done or if she got her face done. She replied "no" to those questions, but said she's "open" to face lift.

"Did you get a fox eye lift, did you get a chin implant?" another question read. Her co-star also inquired if she has ever gotten a Brazilian Butt Lift.

That prompted Ariana to burst out laughing before telling Cynthia to "get the f**k out of here." The former latter jokingly answer said the question, though the polygraph examiner revealed, "She's being deceptive."

Of the procedure, Ariana said, "That wouldn't work for me. I don't think that's my thing and I'm okay with that you know?" She, however, would never judge anyone who did, nothing that she's "in full support of all people who do these things."

"Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed," she added. "Why do we care?"

The "7 Ring" hitmaker additionally shut down rumors about her getting a fox eye surgery, saying that she's never heard of a fox eye lift. "I discovered it through people who thought I did and I said thank you," the former fiancee of Pete Davidson shared.

Ariana isn't one who tried to hide what procedures she's done. Back in September, she told Vogue, "Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so… too much. I just felt like hiding, you know."

"I didn’t expect to get emotional. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox. Maybe I'll start again one day. I don't know. To each their own. Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support," she added.

She further divulged, "Aging can be such a beautiful thing. Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah, but these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. If we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f**k it, let's lay it all out there."

