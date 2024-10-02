Daniel Day-Lewis Ends Acting Retirement for Son's Directorial Debut

AceShowbiz - Daniel Day-Lewis, widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation, is returning to the screen after a seven-year hiatus. In 2017, Day-Lewis announced his intention to retire from acting after starring in "Phantom Thread". However, he is now emerging from retirement to star in "Anemone", the feature directorial debut of his son Ronan Day-Lewis.

The father-and-son duo co-wrote the script for "Anemone", which explores the complex relationships between fathers, sons and brothers. Day-Lewis will star alongside Sean Bean ("The Lord of the Rings"), Samantha Morton ("The Serpent Queen"), Samuel Bottomley ("How to Have Sex") and Safia Oakley-Green ("She Said").

In a statement, Peter Kujawski, Chairman of Focus Features, which is partnering with Plan B on the film, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Ronan Day-Lewis, a brilliant visual artist, on his first feature film, and with Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have crafted an extraordinary script, and we eagerly anticipate bringing their shared vision to audiences."

Ronan Day-Lewis, 26, is a respected artist known for his paintings and achievements in the visual arts. The elder Day-Lewis has long been fascinated by father-son relationships, with two of his Oscar-winning performances in "Lincoln" and "There Will Be Blood" exploring this theme.

The release date for "Anemone" has not yet been announced, but the production is currently underway. Daniel Day-Lewis' return to acting has sparked excitement among film enthusiasts and anticipation for his portrayal in his son's directorial debut.