Christian Siriano Spills the Tea on Why He Refuses to Dress 'Real Housewives' Stars

AceShowbiz - Christian Siriano, renowned for his chic couture and as a former "Project Runway" winner, shared some eye-opening truths during his appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on September 30.

The designer, known for dressing A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, didn't shy away from explaining why he opts out of working with most of the "Real Housewives" stars. His reason? Quite simply, they don't pay.

"I mean, ever? Maybe. But listen, they're not on my list because, one, they don't pay," Siriano declared, leaving the studio audience in shock. He reaffirmed his point, exclaiming, "They don't!" The statement immediately sparked a buzz among fans and viewers, who appreciated Siriano's blunt honesty.

Despite his stance, there's one notable exception within the "Real Housewives" universe: Bronwyn Newport from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City". Bronwyn, a new addition to the "RHOSLC" cast, has been a loyal customer of Siriano for years, proving to be a lucrative client who spends "real money."

"But my newest Housewife, Bronwyn [Newport], is like my number one customer," Siriano explained. "[She] has been shopping for years and spends real money and not The Real Housewives money. I mean, I make her literally couture. All her confessionals are Siriano pieces."

As Siriano's candor about the "Real Housewives" financial habits may raise eyebrows, it's clear he isn't hurting for business. Over the years, he has expanded his brand, dressing high-profile figures such as Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, and Jill Biden, to name a few. His star-studded client list underscores his significant impact on the fashion industry.

As the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" captivates audiences in its fifth season, fans can expect more of Bronwyn Newport's standout fashion moments - thanks to Christian Siriano's exceptional designs. Bronwyn made quite an entrance this season, donning an extravagant red, heart-shaped fur jacket by Saint Laurent - a piece also famously worn by Rihanna.

Catch all the drama and dazzling couture on "RHOSLC", airing Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.