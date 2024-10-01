Hunxho Alludes to His Big Age Gap With Keyshia Cole on New Track

AceShowbiz - Hunxho seemingly addresses the big age gap in his relationship with Keyshia Cole on a new song. The rapper raised people's eyebrows with some lyrics on his song "Part of the Plan", which was released on Monday, September 30.

On the track, the 26-year-old rapped about being in a relationship with an older woman, spitting, "If she's older than my age does that mean we can't date?" He continues, "Is that the law?/ I've never seen so many people judge."

While the hip-hop star didn't name drop anyone on the song, fans believed that he's alluding to his romance with Keyshia, who is 16 older than him.

Upon listening to the new track, Internet users quickly shared their opinion. "I just hate keyshia lets these lil boys play with her like she’s not The Keyshia Cole !!” one Instagram user complained. Another commented, "Men like older women sometimes it's really okay."

Someone, meanwhile, pointed out, "Y'all slow if y'all think he dissing her." However, another insisted, "Idc that she was older! It's what you did to her that made the difference tf?"

Keyshia, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the song.

Keyshia and Hunxho sparked dating rumors when they were snapped holding hands at a club in Atlanta in mid-April. Things, however, took an ugly turn when Hunxho was rumored to be cheating on Keyshia with femcee Gloss Up. Photos from a music video shoot in which Hunxho and Gloss Up looked particularly flirty.

Despite that, Keyshia didn't seem to be bothered as she continued hanging out with Hunxho. She even made use of her social media account to clarify that the intimacy was simply for the sake of the video.

Later in June, the pair were seen celebrating his birthday together as photos circulating online showed them sharing a hug at his birthday bash. The "Love" singer also gave the rapper a loving birthday tribute on Instagram, writing, "Have a great day @hunxho happy BDay."