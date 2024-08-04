Zac Efron Hospitalized in Ibiza, Rescued by Villa Workers After 'Swimming Incident'

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron was rushed to the hospital in Spain after a frightening incident in a swimming pool at a luxe villa in Ibiza. However, fans can breathe easy as the star is reportedly doing fine now.

The "High School Musical" heartthrob, 36, was found in the pool late Friday night, August 2 by two workers at the villa. The specifics around the incident remain unclear, with no statement on whether it was a medical emergency or a near-drowning occurrence.

Sources with direct information told TMZ, "Zac was found inside the swimming pool by two people working at the villa who pulled him out of the water." His representative confirmed that Efron was hospitalized as a "precautionary measure" and was released the following morning, recovering just fine.

Efron has been making the most of his European vacation, having been spotted in Ibiza, St. Tropez, Mykonos, and Paris over the past month. Notably, he attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics and gave a shoutout to Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

This incident adds to a series of Efron's past injuries, reminding fans of when he "shattered" his jaw after a household accident in 2013. In a 2022 Men's Health Magazine interview, Efron explained how his masseter muscles grew larger to compensate for his injury, leading to substantial changes in his facial appearance.

Despite rumors of plastic surgery fueled by his transformed look, Efron insists that these changes were purely injury-related. His friend Kyle Sandilands also shut down speculations, declaring on his radio show, "Of course Zac hadn't had work done."

Presently, Efron is taking a much-needed summer off after a successful stint in the film "The Iron Claw" and his appearance alongside John Cena in "Ricky Stanicky." Fans can expect more from this versatile actor with projects like a "Three Men and a Baby" reboot currently in pre-production.

While the exact details of the incident are still under wraps, Efron's fans can remain excited about his upcoming ventures and wish him a speedy recovery.