Christina Hall's Estranged Husband Josh Reacts to Her Shady Remarks: 'I Prefer Privacy'

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall and Josh Hall, the stars embroiled in a high-profile divorce, are capturing public attention as their separation continues to unfold. Josh, 43, recently broke his silence on social media, stating his preference for privacy.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he shared on Instagram on August 2. His post included a photo of him resting his head on his pet dog, Stella, highlighting his emotional state.

Josh has made it clear that he will not "publicly badmouth" anyone, emphasizing that "the internet is forever" and that mutual respect is paramount. "We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don't know with my private matters," his message continued.

This sentiment was echoed in his desire to handle divorce details "fairly behind closed doors" with their respective counsels.

Christina, 41, also had her say, albeit more pointedly. After Josh posted a hopeful message - including a prayer hands emoji - regarding his visit to a cancer treatment facility, Christina reshared the post with a biting comment on August 1.

"I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me," she wrote, using the same prayer hands and adding a money emoji. This response highlighted the ongoing financial disputes in their divorce.

Josh filed for divorce in July, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requesting spousal support. Christina responded by detailing their property divisions and counter-requesting that neither party receive spousal support.

Disputes included a $12 million Newport Beach home, Christina's Tennessee farmhouse, and a downtown Nashville condo. Additionally, Christina accused Josh of shady financial moves involving their rental properties.

Complicating matters, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before their 2022 wedding. Christina made her stance clear in a July social media statement, asserting that she would not split her hard-earned assets 50/50. "Anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she posted.

Insiders reveal that Josh declined a "seven-figure-plus settlement" Christina's legal team offered, indicating that negotiations are far from over. While both parties claim to seek privacy and fairness, the unfolding drama suggests a long road ahead before resolution.