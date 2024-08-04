The Game on Expecting Fourth Child at Age 44: 'It's Interesting'

AceShowbiz - The Game will be a father for the fourth time. When confirming that he has another child on the way, the "How We Do" rapper said it's "interesting" to be a dad again at the age of 44.

The emcee confirmed the baby news when speaking to The Shade Room. "I think about it in terms of years," he said of thinking about aging now that he's in his 40s. "I'm 44. When my new child is 21, I'll be 65."

The Game thought he would feel old in his 60s with his then-adult child. However, he changed his mind after since they're people like Mariah Carey and Jay-Z who are on the older side but still considered popular. "Their next big birthday is 60 and they're still out here young and looking cool," he said.

The expectant dad also wondered about the "different parenting experience" he'll have now than the ones with his three other kids. The musician, however, didn't seem to worry about it that much.

The baby news arrived more than a month after The Game sparked debate with pictures of him and his teenage daughter California Dream Taylor. Many social media users deemed the photos "way too intimate."

In one of the said snaps, which seemingly have been taken down, the 44-year-old could be seen planting a sweet kiss on his daughter's cheeck. Another image showed the emcee lifting up the teenager's legs on his lap.

The post didn't sit well with many social media users. One in particular argued, "The age and developmental stage of the young lady is what makes it uncomfortable ! Let's be real." Another penned, "I'm a major girl dad but these are a no at that age. Way too intimate." A third commented, "Too much in her personal space he poses as if she's his woman."