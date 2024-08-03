Scheana Shay Recalls 'Dismissive' Meeting With 'Rude' Candace Cameron Bure

AceShowbiz - Candace Cameron Bure apparently didn't leave a good impression on Scheana Shay. In a new episode of her podcast "Shenanigans", Scheana recalled having a "dismissive" meeting with the "Fuller House" star.

"I do remember the first time I met Candace Cameron," Scheana said in the Friday, August 2 episode of her podcast about meeting the actress at an event Candace coordinated with Lisa Vanderpump's daughter Pandora Sabo. "She wasn't very nice."

The "Vanderpump Rules" star went on saying, "She was hosting this event with Pandora. It was, maybe, season two. It was really early 'Vanderpump Rules' days."

The 39-year-old Bravo personality admitted that she "was really excited to meet" because she's a longtime fan of "Full House", the classic sitcom that starred Candace. "She was so dismissive as if I wasn't cool enough or big enough to be hanging out with her."

"I remember I was so excited to meet her and she was like, 'Ugh,' " Scheana further recalled. "I didn't want to watch 'Fuller House' because of that one experience. And I've met so many celebrities in my life and hardly any have stood out to me as rude-but she stood out as one."

Scheana isn't the only star who had a not-so-friendly meeting with the Great American Family star. In 2022, JoJo Siwa labeled Candace the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met in a TikTok video.

In response to the claim, Candace said that she felt "crummy" for upsetting the "Dance Moms" alum for refusing to take a photo with her on the set of "Fuller House".

"We are both positive, encouraging people," she said at the time. "And I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career. That's the tea."