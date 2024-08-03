Cardi B's Marriage to Offset Was 'More of Distraction Than Support'

AceShowbiz - Cardi B's decision to file for divorce from Offset was not an easy one, but it had been "a long time coming," according to sources. Despite the couple's six-year marriage and two children together, insiders claim that Cardi had been considering ending the union for some time.

"Filing for divorce again wasn't an easy decision," a source told PEOPLE. "She has two kids already, is pregnant, and is also a working mom. She'd love to have a great marriage too, but since it's more of a distraction than support, she needs to end it."

People close to Cardi support her decision. "It's been a long time coming," they said. "It's not just one issue. She's matured a lot. She knows exactly what she wants her life to look like. She's super focused on her kids and work."

The decision to split was reportedly not based on cheating rumors but rather a lack of support from Offset. "As a mom, she expects a partner that contributes fully and that puts the family first," a source said. "This just wasn't happening. In general, he just doesn't support her like a husband should."

Cardi announced her pregnancy on Thursday, August 1, just one day after filing for divorce. In a caption on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude for the "new beginning" and her love for her unborn child.

Meanwhile, friends of Cardi say they want nothing but the best for her. "We've seen them break up, get back together, break up, get back together, and it's like we just want her to stick to her decision and just enjoy her f**king life," a friend said.