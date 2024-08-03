Brooklyn Beckham 'All Good' After Breaking His Shoulder

AceShowbiz - On August 2, 25-year-old Brooklyn Beckham revealed to fans on Instagram that he had broken his shoulder. The black-and-white hospital bed selfie showed Beckham with a backward baseball cap and various medical accessories.

The photo was captioned, "Broke my shoulder, but all good cause I have Nicola to look after me xx. Love you babe [a slew of red heart emojis]," making a reference to his actress wife Nicola Peltz Beckham

The former photographer did not disclose how he sustained the injury. However, Beckham shared photos a night before the incident of himself and his wife dining at a Japanese omakase restaurant in New York City. Meanwhile, his family, including soccer superstar David Beckham and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Adams, were enjoying their summer travels in Italy.

David Beckham posted a family snapshot from their Italian escapade, fondly writing, "Fun family summer. We miss u Bust & Nicola. I love these moments of memories, I love you all."

Brooklyn's injury comes at a challenging time for the couple, who have been married since April 2022. Recently, Nicola filed a lawsuit against a groomer she alleges caused the death of their chihuahua, Nala, through "intentional and malicious abuse." The dog reportedly passed away just two hours after a grooming session in a mobile van outside Nicola's home.

In her statement shared with PEOPLE, Nicola expressed her ongoing shock and pain: "I've dedicated most of my life to saving dogs, and I can't in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families." The couple's determination to seek justice for Nala demonstrates their resilience and commitment to animal welfare.