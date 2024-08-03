Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar Settle Beef Over Leaked Diss

AceShowbiz - Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar have put an end to years of speculation about a rumored beef between them. During a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Sean revealed that Lamar had apologized for a diss that appeared on a leaked version of "Element".

In April 2019, an early version of "Element" leaked, containing a line that many interpreted as a shot at Sean's dating life, "You're Finally Famous for who you date, not how you rhyme." However, Sean emphasized that Lamar later revised the verse and removed the diss.

"He changed that bar on his own," Sean said. "He probably came to the conclusion that it was nothing."

Sean contacted Lamar about the leak, and the two rappers exchanged texts in which Lamar expressed regret for the situation. "He apologized in a sense for going that far, for that s**t coming out," Sean revealed.

Despite the leaked verse, Sean maintained that he never had any real animosity towards Lamar. "I'm not a clout-chasing a*s n***a," he said. "We already talked about it, I already got an apology for it."

According to Sean, the leaked verse was a reflection of a time when he and Lamar were influenced by media reports and rumors of a feud. "Lack of communication and wrong information fueled by their ego," Sean rapped on 2020's "Deep Reverence", referring to the situation.

Sean also clarified that he had no problem confronting Lamar if there were genuine issues between them. "If it was real smoke, if it was really something, I would be there front and center for it," he said.

The incident underscores the importance of communication and the potential for misunderstandings to escalate when fueled by outside sources. Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar's peaceful resolution is a testament to their mutual respect and the strength of their friendship.