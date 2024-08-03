Britney Spears' Reconciliation With Paul Soliz Confuses Her Friends and Family

AceShowbiz - Much like her fans, Britney Spears' close one are shocked to learn of her apparent reconciliation with Paul Soliz. The singer has reportedly left her friends and family confused as she's hanging out with the felon again, shortly after their breakup.

Sources close to the pop icon tell TMZ that those close to the singer, including her brother Bryan Spears, are worried about Paul's criminal past. They are wondering why the "...Baby One More Time" singer seemingly takes Paul back again after she came to the conclusion that he was just using her not that long ago.

Britney's pals are especially surprised as they found out about her reconciliation with Paul from paparazzi pictures as opposed to the star herself.

Britney announced her split from Paul via her Instagram page on July 7 by declaring that she's "single as f**k." She additionally lashed out at the former maintenance worker for letting the paparazzi take a picture of her and him together in her car back in April.

"Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me???" she wrote on her Story. "Then he calls his mom and says he's being harassed... why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???"

She added a cryptic yet telling quote to her feed, "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold." Alongside these posts, Britney made a bold declaration in a since-deleted caption, stating, "I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!"

However, just a few weeks later, Britney sparked reconciliation speculation after she was spotted hanging out with Paul again. The two seemed to enjoy a meal together at Soho House in Malibu. The Princess of Pop appeared to be in a good mood and her former boyfriend was seen a big smile on his face as they stood outside the establishment with a group of friends.