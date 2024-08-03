Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Consider Expanding Their Family

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are considering expanding their family of three, which includes their beloved dog, Dodger. The couple is currently "debating" whether to get a new furry companion, and they are torn between adopting an older dog or bringing home a puppy.

"The question becomes, do we do the puppy route, or do we adopt an older dog?" Evans, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively. Adopting an older dog who has had a difficult life has been on their minds, says Evans. "Anytime you see one of those stories about some eight or nine-year-old dog that gets adopted who's had a rough life, it just kills you."

While the couple is eager to welcome a new pet into their home, they are taking their time to make the right decision. "We both need a little bit of downtime for that," says Evans. "We've always said, 'Well, maybe we'll just go down to the shelter,' and I'm like, 'Listen, do you really think we're going to walk down there and not leave with at least one dog?' There's no way. So if we make the decision to actually walk in the door, we're walking out with one."

In the meantime, Evans is still actively supporting other dogs. He has partnered with Jinx premium dog food brand to provide high-quality products to pet owners. "Good nutrition for dogs shouldn't only be for people who can afford it," he explains.