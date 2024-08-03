Kendrick Lamar's Engineer Deemed Liar Over Drake Diss Revelation

AceShowbiz - Mastering engineer Nicolas de Porcel, whose credits include Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss songs "Euphoria", "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us", recently shared insights on EngineEars Live. De Porcel revealed that the songs were recorded in real-time as the beef escalated. "It was crazy. I got a call, and they said, 'Stay on call, you're gonna be working,' " de Porcel recounted. "I would get the song, and like six minutes would elapse, and they'd ask, 'How we looking?' It was very high pressure."

However, fans are questioning the plausibility of creating professional-quality tracks in such a short timeframe. Some argue that it would be impossible to mix and master a full session in just 30 minutes. Additionally, they point to the lack of response to Drake's "Family Matters" track in Kendrick's subsequent releases.

On the other hand, some believe that Kendrick's exceptional talent and the expertise of his team made it possible. They argue that the songs' finalization within minutes is a testament to their abilities.

Despite the skepticism, it's undeniable that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap battle remains one of the most iconic in hip-hop history. The speed at which Kendrick was able to create and release his diss tracks has added a new layer to the rivalry and sparked a debate among music enthusiasts.