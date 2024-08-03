 
Kendrick Lamar's Engineer Deemed Liar Over Drake Diss Revelation
AceShowbiz
Music

Music fans are buzzing over new revelations from Kendrick Lamar's engineer about the process behind his Drake diss tracks, including hits 'Not Like Us' and 'Euphoria'.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mastering engineer Nicolas de Porcel, whose credits include Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss songs "Euphoria", "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us", recently shared insights on EngineEars Live. De Porcel revealed that the songs were recorded in real-time as the beef escalated. "It was crazy. I got a call, and they said, 'Stay on call, you're gonna be working,' " de Porcel recounted. "I would get the song, and like six minutes would elapse, and they'd ask, 'How we looking?' It was very high pressure."

However, fans are questioning the plausibility of creating professional-quality tracks in such a short timeframe. Some argue that it would be impossible to mix and master a full session in just 30 minutes. Additionally, they point to the lack of response to Drake's "Family Matters" track in Kendrick's subsequent releases.

  Editors' Pick

On the other hand, some believe that Kendrick's exceptional talent and the expertise of his team made it possible. They argue that the songs' finalization within minutes is a testament to their abilities.

Despite the skepticism, it's undeniable that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap battle remains one of the most iconic in hip-hop history. The speed at which Kendrick was able to create and release his diss tracks has added a new layer to the rivalry and sparked a debate among music enthusiasts.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
AMAs 2025 Nominations List: Kendrick Lamar Leads with 10 Nods

AMAs 2025 Nominations List: Kendrick Lamar Leads with 10 Nods

Kendrick Lamar and SZA Debut Mesmerizing 'Luther' Music Video

Kendrick Lamar and SZA Debut Mesmerizing 'Luther' Music Video

Kendrick Lamar Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'GNX' After Super Bowl Show

Kendrick Lamar Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'GNX' After Super Bowl Show

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake Over His Lawsuit at Super Bowl, Delivers Unforgettable Show With Feud-Fueled Spectacle

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake Over His Lawsuit at Super Bowl, Delivers Unforgettable Show With Feud-Fueled Spectacle

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo