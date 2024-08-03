 
Madonna Shares Intimate Photo From 'Summer Time' With Mystery Boyfriend
The 'Material Girl' hitmaker, who was confirmed by her son to be 'dating a guy,' offers social media users a glimpse of her 'summer time' with her much younger beau.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Madonna has continued sharing photos of her and who appeared to be her mystery boyfriend. The "Material Girl" hitmaker, who was confirmed by her son David Banda to be "dating a guy," treated social media users to an intimate picture of her and her beau.

On Friday, August 2, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop offered her followers a glimpse of her "summer time" with her lover, who appeared much younger than her. Making use of her Instagram page, she uploaded the never-before-seen snap.

It could be seen that Madonna was spending time with her unidentified boyfriend in what appeared to be a bedroom. She was on his lap as he sat on a bed. The two seemingly had a good time as they flashed their radiant smiles at the camera. However, only half of his face was seen.

In the picture, the songstress seemingly ditched her top while covering her upper assets with her long blonde tresses, which cascaded down her chest. She also crossed her arms, keeping her midsection under tight wraps.

Madonna, who looked fresh with her natural makeup, accessorized herself with layers of silver necklaces, including one that came with a big cross pendant on its end. In addition, she styled her locks in loose waves and parted them in the middle.

As for her beau, the young man, who embraced his mustache and beard, appeared to have taken his shirt off to show off his huge chest and arm tattoos. He looked in sync with her as he sported a silver necklace. He also let loose his long black hair that was braided.

In the same post, Madonna also released a slew of her racy photos, in which she barely covered her chest with her hair. She was pictured striking some poses in front of a black wall. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Hot Fun in The Summer Time," adding a flame emoji.

This was not the first time Madonna shared her photos with the same man on Instagram. In July, she released a series of photos from a 4th of July celebration in New York City. In one of the pictures, she was photographed getting steamy with the young man.

