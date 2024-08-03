Travis Kelce's Rep Reacts to Taylor Swift Engagement Rumor

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be getting engaged sooner than later, if a new report is to be trusted. As the couple remains strong after dating for around a year now, it has been reported that they're ready to take their relationship to the next level.

A source told Page Six that the Kansas City Chiefs player has a plan in place to get on bended knee and ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage. "The engagement is happening soon," the so-called insider told the outlet.

However, Travis' camp was quick to put the rumor to rest. A representative for the three-time Super Bowl champion denied on Friday, August 2 that there are any official engagement plans in place.

Meanwhile, there has even been some speculation that the couple is already engaged. At Morgan Wallen's concert in Kansas City on Thursday night, the wife of a top Chiefs exec was overheard telling pals in a suite that the team's famed tight end and his girlfriend are already engaged. It's unclear if it was a slip of the tongue or if the exec's wife was simply echoing rambling internet rumors.

Back in December 2023, it was reported that Travis was on the hunt for the perfect ring and had even asked Taylor's dad Scott Swift for her hand in marriage. A source close to the football star told the outlet at the time, "Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring."

Other sources previously said the couple was planning to get engaged this summer.

Taylor is currently on the European trek of her "Eras Tour". Following her London gigs in August, she will take a short break before resuming the tour in North America. She has confirmed that the tour will come to an end in December with shows in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Travis has been focusing on football. He is currently joining the Chiefs training camp that began on July 21 and will last until August 15. The Chiefs' first preseason game is scheduled for August 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while their regular season begins on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.