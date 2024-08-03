 
Travis Kelce's Rep Reacts to Taylor Swift Engagement Rumor
Instagram
Celebrity

Meanwhile, there has been speculation that the NFL star has popped the question after a top Chiefs exec's wife is overheard telling pals that the tight end and his pop superstar girlfriend are already engaged.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be getting engaged sooner than later, if a new report is to be trusted. As the couple remains strong after dating for around a year now, it has been reported that they're ready to take their relationship to the next level.

A source told Page Six that the Kansas City Chiefs player has a plan in place to get on bended knee and ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage. "The engagement is happening soon," the so-called insider told the outlet.

However, Travis' camp was quick to put the rumor to rest. A representative for the three-time Super Bowl champion denied on Friday, August 2 that there are any official engagement plans in place.

Meanwhile, there has even been some speculation that the couple is already engaged. At Morgan Wallen's concert in Kansas City on Thursday night, the wife of a top Chiefs exec was overheard telling pals in a suite that the team's famed tight end and his girlfriend are already engaged. It's unclear if it was a slip of the tongue or if the exec's wife was simply echoing rambling internet rumors.

  Editors' Pick

Back in December 2023, it was reported that Travis was on the hunt for the perfect ring and had even asked Taylor's dad Scott Swift for her hand in marriage. A source close to the football star told the outlet at the time, "Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring."

Other sources previously said the couple was planning to get engaged this summer.

Taylor is currently on the European trek of her "Eras Tour". Following her London gigs in August, she will take a short break before resuming the tour in North America. She has confirmed that the tour will come to an end in December with shows in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Travis has been focusing on football. He is currently joining the Chiefs training camp that began on July 21 and will last until August 15. The Chiefs' first preseason game is scheduled for August 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while their regular season begins on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Travis Kelce Hits Las Vegas With Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift Is No-Show

Travis Kelce Hits Las Vegas With Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift Is No-Show

Travis Kelce Squashes Retirement Rumors, Vows to Come Back Stronger After Super Bowl Loss

Travis Kelce Squashes Retirement Rumors, Vows to Come Back Stronger After Super Bowl Loss

Travis Kelce Reflects on Chiefs' 'Bad' Game After Devastating Loss at Super Bowl 2025

Travis Kelce Reflects on Chiefs' 'Bad' Game After Devastating Loss at Super Bowl 2025

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Cheering for Eagles at Super Bowl 2025

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Cheering for Eagles at Super Bowl 2025

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo