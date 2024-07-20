Madonna's Son David Banda Faces Financial Struggle After Moving Out of Mom's Home

AceShowbiz - David Banda has opened up about the struggles he has faced since moving out of Madonna's mansion. The son of the "Material Girl" hitmaker revealed that he could not buy food due to his financial struggle despite his mother's wealth.

Recently, the 19-year-old shared with social media users an update on his life in an apartment in The Bronx, New York. During an Instagram Live, he said, "I love it. I'm not on my own, I've got my girlfriend. But I love it," making a reference to model Maria Atuesta.

David went on to note that his independent life came with its own struggles. He candidly shared, "It's lovely to experience it being nine o'clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don't have enough money to get food and scavenging." Though so, he stated, "It's fun to be young."

During the chat, David also shared his favorite reality TV shows. "Reality TV is great because it allows people to forget about their day and enter a virtual world where you get to peer into other people's lives," he spilled, before revealing, "I like 'Love Island' and 'Perfect Match'."

Elsewhere in the livestream, David talked about his mother Madonna and her dating life. He confirmed that the Queen of Pop is currently in a romantic relationship, saying, "Truth be told, she's not single. She's dating a guy." He added, "That's her life. She'll do what she wants to do." However, he did not spill the name of the "guy" whom his singer mother has been dating.

According to The U.S. Sun, Madonna's boyfriend may be Jamaican-born footballer Akeem Morris. The media outlet unveiled that the songstress "had grown close to" the athlete.

However, Madonna previously sparked romance rumors with Richard Riakporhe following her alleged split from boxer Josh Popper. In May, it was reported that she "had grown close to" the British boxer.

A source told The Sun, "Richard met Madonna through the fashion world. They have mutual friends. They get on really well and have a lot of fun in each other's company." In October, Madonna shared a photo on social media of herself straddling Richard with the caption, "I had to sit somewhere."